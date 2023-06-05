Charity walk covering 100 miles of Warwickshire Ring canal network taking place this month

People are welcome to join along the way, offer support, raise their own sponsorship or make a donation.

A charity walk that will cover 100 miles of the Warwickshire Ring canal network over the course of a week is due to take place this month.

Walk4Matt will be returning to the county to help raise funds for the Matt Hampson Foundation’s work in supporting young people seriously injured through sport.

One of the previous Walk4Matt events along the canal network. Photo supplied by the Matt Hampson Foundation

Advertisement

Advertisement

A team of 50 walkers and six canal boats will set out on June 17 to cover 100 miles of the Warwickshire Ring canal network over a week, starting and finishing at Rugby.

The route passes Nuneaton, Atherstone, Birmingham, Warwick and Leamington, including the 21 locks at Hatton Flight on June 21, when several Foundation beneficiaries will attend to offer their support.

As well as walkers who have signed up for the week, Walk4Matt is also welcoming individuals and groups to join them for a day or two with all proceeds going towards the foundation.

Since his accident in 2005 during an England Under-21 training session, Matt Hampson has battled hard to live as normal a life as possible.

Matt Hampson. Photo supplied by the Matt Hampson Foundation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paralysed from the neck down and breathing via a ventilator, rather than lament what he’d lost, Matt instead decided to focus on the things he could still do and to get busy living.

He established the Matt Hampson Foundation in 2011 to help others receive the support they need to rebuild their lives after suffering similar catastrophic injuries through sport.

The Foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre was opened in 2018 in Leicestershire, hosting expert physiotherapy, specialist personal training, support, mentoring and advice to help people with life-changing injuries to get busy living again.

Matt was awarded an OBE in 2021 for his achievements.

For more details or to register go to: www.matthampsonfoundation.org

Here is the Walk4Matt schedule:

~ Saturday June 17 – Rugby to Nuneaton (17 miles)

~ Sunday June 18 – Nuneaton to Amington (14 miles)

~ Monday June 19 – Amington to Birmingham (17 miles)

~ Tuesday June 20 – Birmingham to Turner’s Green (15 miles)

Advertisement

Advertisement

~ Wednesday June 21 – Turner’s Green to Leamington (11 miles)

~ Thursday June 22 – Leamington to Braunston (14 miles)