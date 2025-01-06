Charity worker has baked 13,000 scones for regulars over 20 years at Kineton 'warm hub'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sally Stanton started her coffee morning In January 2005. It was a regular charity event called Meeting Point and is still being held on Thursday mornings in St Peter’s Church, Kineton.
“Over the last twenty years, it has become a village institution, bringing all sorts of people together and serving as a ‘warm hub’ before warm hubs were a thing,” said Rev Barry Jackson.
“Each week, Sally gets up and bakes her famous scones and a cake for the event. There is no charge but people can donate if they wish.
“Over the years, Sally has baked about 13,000 scones and raised £18,000+ for various charities, including local scouts, playgroup, Friends of the Primary School, Shipston Home Nursing and the Salvation Army.
“We’ll be saying a special thank you to Sally this Thursday morning as Meeting Point celebrates its 20th birthday,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.