Charity worker has baked 13,000 scones for regulars over 20 years at Kineton 'warm hub'

A lady who established a village warm hub decades before they were invented has baked some 13,000 scones for her Kineton users.

Sally Stanton started her coffee morning In January 2005. It was a regular charity event called Meeting Point and is still being held on Thursday mornings in St Peter’s Church, Kineton.

“Over the last twenty years, it has become a village institution, bringing all sorts of people together and serving as a ‘warm hub’ before warm hubs were a thing,” said Rev Barry Jackson.

“Each week, Sally gets up and bakes her famous scones and a cake for the event. There is no charge but people can donate if they wish.

Sally Stanton, who has been running her Meeting Point charity coffee morning in Kinton for 20 years

“Over the years, Sally has baked about 13,000 scones and raised £18,000+ for various charities, including local scouts, playgroup, Friends of the Primary School, Shipston Home Nursing and the Salvation Army.

“We’ll be saying a special thank you to Sally this Thursday morning as Meeting Point celebrates its 20th birthday,” he said.