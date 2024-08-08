Charming Weddington church and other historical venues across Nuneaton open doors for heritage festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Historical venues across Nuneaton will open for a festival that celebrates history and culture.

St James Church is Weddington is taking part in this year’s Heritage Open Days.

Visitors are welcome to visit the church from 10am – 4pm on September 14 to discover more about its history. There will also be a children’s discovery trail, flower and art displays. Refreshments will be available. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

St James Church is in Church Lane, Nuneaton, CV10 0EY.

To find out more about the festival and what’s on in the area, visit https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/