Charming Weddington church and other historical venues across Nuneaton open doors for heritage festival

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 08:57 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 09:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Historical venues across Nuneaton will open for a festival that celebrates history and culture.

St James Church is Weddington is taking part in this year’s Heritage Open Days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors are welcome to visit the church from 10am – 4pm on September 14 to discover more about its history. There will also be a children’s discovery trail, flower and art displays. Refreshments will be available. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

St James Church is in Church Lane, Nuneaton, CV10 0EY.

To find out more about the festival and what’s on in the area, visit https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice