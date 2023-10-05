Register
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Chart-topping band Scouting for Girls set to play acoustic set at Leamington store

The indie-pop three piece, known for hits This Ain’t A Love Song, She’s So Lovely and Elvis Ain’t Dead among others, will play and meet and greet fans at Head Records in The Royal Priors Shopping Centre at noon on Saturday October 21. Admission is subject to pre-ordering the band’s new album in store or online prior to the event
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chart topping band Scouting for Girls will play a live acoustic set at Head Records at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre this month.

The indie-pop three piece, whose self-titled 2007 debut album went triple platinum and are known for hits This Ain’t A Love Song, She’s So Lovely and Elvis Ain’t Dead among others, will play and meet and greet fans at the record store at noon on Saturday October 21.

Read More
Leamington humanitarian mission: a journey of compassion and solidarity to Ukrai...
A poster for the event taken from Head Record's Facebook page.A poster for the event taken from Head Record's Facebook page.
A poster for the event taken from Head Record's Facebook page.
Most Popular

Admission is subject to pre-ordering the band’s forthcoming new album The Place We Used to Meet in store or online prior to the event.

For more information visit Head’s Facebook page or https://shorturl.at/owCD0