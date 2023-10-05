Chart-topping band Scouting for Girls set to play acoustic set at Leamington store
Chart topping band Scouting for Girls will play a live acoustic set at Head Records at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre this month.
The indie-pop three piece, whose self-titled 2007 debut album went triple platinum and are known for hits This Ain’t A Love Song, She’s So Lovely and Elvis Ain’t Dead among others, will play and meet and greet fans at the record store at noon on Saturday October 21.
Admission is subject to pre-ordering the band’s forthcoming new album The Place We Used to Meet in store or online prior to the event.
For more information visit Head’s Facebook page or https://shorturl.at/owCD0