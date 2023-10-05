Chart-topping band Scouting for Girls set to play acoustic set at Leamington store

The indie-pop three piece, known for hits This Ain’t A Love Song, She’s So Lovely and Elvis Ain’t Dead among others, will play and meet and greet fans at Head Records in The Royal Priors Shopping Centre at noon on Saturday October 21. Admission is subject to pre-ordering the band’s new album in store or online prior to the event