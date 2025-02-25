Cheapest and most expensive areas to buy property in Warwickshire revealed
Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in Warwickshire based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.
Parts of Nuneaton and Bedworth and also Atherstone are among the ten neighbourhoods in Warwickshire with the cheapest property prices with the lowest being Tomkinson Road in the former with a median house price of £170,000.
New Bilton ranks seventh on the list with a median house price of £190,000.
Earlswood, Tanworth-in-Arden and Sambourne, in Stratford-upon-Avon, is the area with the most expensive prices, with the median house price being £675,000.
Kingswood and Leek Wootton in Warwick are not far behind in second with a median house price of £632,600
Also on the list for the ten most expensive areas to buy a house in are:
- Kenilworth South (£438,250)
- Cubbington, Stoneleigh and Radford Semele (£412,500
- Leamington Central and North (£400,000)
- Bishops Tachbrook, Barford and Hatton Park (£400,000)
The lists were put together using property data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the median house prices for Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) in Warwickshire for the year ending March 2024.
MSOAs comprise between 2,000 and 6,000 households and usually have a resident population of between 5,000 and 15,000 people.
To view the full property report, which highlights the best areas to buy a house in Britain visit https://onlinemarketingsurgery.co.uk/most-affordable-house-prices-in-england-and-wales/