Cheers! Here's who you voted for in latest Leamington and Warwick pub and bar awards

Bars and pubs in Leamington and Warwick have received accreditation and won awards in recognition of their track record on safety, training, management, and customer service. Photos by Warwickshire County Council

Bars and pubs in Leamington and Warwick have been recognised for their efforts at an awards ceremony.

The event was the first Warwick District Best Bar None Awards to take place – with many receiving accreditations and some going on to win awards.

The awards are aimed at celebrating the best pubs, bars and nightclub venues while helping promote good practice and raising standards.

Earlier this year, residents were asked to vote for the venues that had been short-listed by Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety team for having the highest standards in hospitality.

Best Bar None representative Isaac Alcántara Heatlie presenting a representative from the The Old Library in Leamington with the Best Student Friendly Venue award. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Accreditation

The following venues received accreditation:

The Benjamin Satchwell (JD Wetherspoon), Leamington

The Cape of Good Hope, Warwick

The Clarendon, Leamington

Hart and Co, Leamington

Fizzy Moon, Leamington

Leif Tearooms, Leamington

Murphy's Bar, Leamington

The Old Library, Leamington

The Pig and Fiddle, Leamington

Ronnie's Bar, Warwick

The Royal Pug, Leamington

The Thomas Lloyd (JD Wetherspoon), Warwick.

The finals

Warwickshire Pride Trustee, Ian Brookes-Howells presenting a representative from Hart and Co in Leamington the Best LGBTQ+ Venue award. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

The finalists gathered at Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club for the awards evening, with The Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, Philip Seccombe, introducing the ceremony.

The award winners were:

The Old Library in Leamington – Best Student Friendly Venue – in recognition of a venue that has created an outstanding environment for students and the wider local community.

Hart and Co in Leamington – Best LGBTQ+ Venue – in recognition of a venue that has shown exceptional commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Benjamin Satchwell (JD Wetherspoon) in Leamington – Best Bar None Gold Award – in recognition of excellence and dedication, their outstanding contribution, and exceptional assessment.

Murphy's Bar in Leamington – People's Choice Venue – in recognition of the hard work this venue has put into the scheme and reflecting the voice of the community.

Leif Tearooms in Leamington Spa – Best Bar None Award – in recognition of their exceptional dedication and assessment results.

A national award for Best New Scheme was also awarded to the Warwick District Best Bar None scheme.

‘Outstanding contributions’

Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for community safety and chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, Councillor Dale Bridgewater, presenting representatives from The Benjamin Satchwell (JD Wetherspoon) in Leamington with the Best Bar None Gold Award. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Certificates recognising ‘outstanding contributions’ to the Warwick District Best Bar None Scheme were awarded to:

Jared Seal from the Warwickshire Retail Crime Initiative for his dedication to the scheme by engaging venues, promoting best practices and coordinating Pub Watch for many years.

Warwickshire Police Sergeant Martin Hewish for his contribution and hard work in engaging licensed premises and the support he has provided to raise standards within the night-time economy (with Inspector Ed Box receiving the award on his behalf).

Emma Morgan and Jack Henson from Warwick District Council’s Licensing Department and Sophie Cooper from the Community Safety Team, who supported and coordinated the scheme.

Warwick District’s Community Safety Wardens, who provide a high visibility presence across the district, for their support for the scheme.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for community safety and chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said: “These awards were all about supporting Warwickshire’s night-time economy and celebrating the people in Warwick district who work so hard to ensure customers have a great experience.

“It was great to see so many hardworking teams come together, and I thank everyone who took part in Best Bar None this year and helped make the event such a success.”

Registration will open soon for the next round of awards – and more venues are welcome to get involved.

For more information go to: https://warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk