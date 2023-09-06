Register
Children enjoy the fruits of their labour at Kenilworth nursery

The children at Creative Flair Childcare in Kenilworth are very proud with everything they have grown this year including tomatoes, green beans, peas, carrots, strawberries and huge sunflowers!
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST
The allotment is an area of the garden that the children and staff have worked very hard to adapt and are enjoying eating their produce.

A nursery spokesperson said: "This year thanks to the children's hard work and planting the outdoor area has been bustling with various minibeasts, which has allowed the children to experience lots of new learning opportunities."

