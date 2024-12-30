Children's charity with shops in Kenilworth and Southam appeals for unwanted Christmas presents
The donations will will help to provide vital care for children with life limiting and life threatening conditions across the West Midlands.
Gary Pettit, Director of Retail at Acorns, said: “Instead of letting your unwanted presents gather dust at the back of your cupboards or your wardrobe, why not give them a new lease of life by donating them to your local Acorns shop?
"Every donation goes such a long way in supporting local children and families.”
Acorns needs £35,000 each day to provide its vital services, with the charity’s network of nearly 50 shops playing a key role in helping to raise
those funds.
Gary added: “There’s no time like the ‘present’ to declutter your home and extend the season of giving by donating your unwanted gifts to one of our Acorns shops.
“You might even need to clear space on your shelves for the presents you love.
"So why not donate your preloved items or furniture too?
"Help can’t wait for the children and families at a time when they need us most.”
Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions, and support that allows their families to make the most of each precious moment.
In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 780 children across the West Midlands, and supported over 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.