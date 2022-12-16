Chiltern Railways, which runs services across Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, the West Midlands and the wider UK, has announced there will be no trains this Sunday (December 18).

Chiltern maintains all its trains at its own depots – some train companies have their trains maintained by third party providers who are not affected by strike action – and this means RMT strike action this week has severely reduced staffing levels at Chiltern’s train maintenance depots.

As a result, the operator is unable to provide enough trains to run its normal timetable on Sunday.

Chiltern Railways is warning customers of the severe disruption to services this weekend. Photo by Chiltern Railways

Between December 19 and 23, Chiltern will operate a revised timetable with services starting from around 8am and finishing at around 10pm. On December 24, the service will finish at around 4pm.

There will be no train services on some parts of the Chiltern network and customers are being advised to only travel with Chiltern Railways during this period if their journey is essential.

Due to the continued strike action there will be more reduced hours of operation and changes to services on some parts of the network up until January 9.

A Chiltern Railways spokesperson said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to our customers that our train service will be severely impacted throughout the four-week period of industrial action by the RMT union.

"If travelling is a necessity, customers should check the Chiltern Railways website and app before they travel.”