Chocolatier opens new branch at former clinic site in Leamington suburb

Chocolatier Cenu Cacao has opened a new branch at the former clinic in Crown Way, Lillington, Leamington.

Cenu Cacao, which also has branches in Regent Street and further afield at the Touchwood Shopping Centre in Solihull, opened the new shop at the former clinic opposite Tesco Express in Crown Way, Lillington yesterday (Thursday August 7).

The company has said: “We’re expanding.

"After a lot of blood, sweat, chocolate and tears, we are delighted to announce our new premises is opening.

"The production of chocolate has now moved to Lillington where we will have a small café and chocolate fridge.

“Our shop in Regent Street is having a facelift and more seating and space for customers.

"Please come and show your support for our new venture in Lillington.

"We can’t wait to show you what we have been working on.”

To follow the company online and for more information find @cenucacao on Instagram of Cenu Cacao on Facebook.