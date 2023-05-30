Choirmaster back in Kenilworth for fun day of harmony singing for everyone — whether you think you can sing or not

Choirmaster Chris Rowbury is back in Kenilworth for his 11th annual visit to lead a day of harmony singing for everyone — whether you think you can sing or not.

The day of singing for adults aged 16+ is on Saturday June 10 and runs from 11am to 5pm (doors open 10.30am) at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Hall, 110 Warwick Road, Kenilworth CV8 1HL. The whole day costs £25 in advance (£30 on the door). Tea and coffee provided.

Chris, founder of Coventry choir WorldSong, said the event - which last year attracted around 40 singers - is designed to be fun. He added: “Everything will be taught by ear (no need to read music). No previous experience needed — just come along and give it a go.

"Please bring some food to share for a communal lunch and make it a fun, social day out."