Christmas 2021 at Warwick Castle - here's what is happening

The team at Warwick Castle are busy preparing for the festive period which will see the attraction transformed into a winter wonderland.

Christmas at the Castle takes place from November 27 to January 3.

Events at the attraction this year includes the return of the popular ice rink as well as the light trail which was heralded a success after its introduction last year.

The ice rink will be returning to Warwick Castle. Photo by Warwick Castle

Families will also have the opportunity to meet Santa’s elves at the new Elf Workshop.

The Elf Workshop, in partnership with Orchard Toys, brings another festive experience to the popular 'stories with santa', creating a two-part 40-minute interactive experience.

Start by meeting Santa’s elves in the State Dining Room, working with them to build the 'Race to Warwick Castle' board game, specially designed for Warwick Castle by Orchard Toys.

Once the elves have awarded the game a seal of approval, visitors will then head into the library for Christmas storytime.

The light trail will be returning to Warwick Castle. Photo by Warwick Castle

Tickets for 'stories with Santa, inclusive of the Elf Workshop, cost £10 per person when booked separately to Castle entrance. Castle entrance and 'stories with Santa' costs £26 when booked together.

The Light Trail, which features thousands of magical twinkling lights around 64-acres of stunning grounds, takes around 45-minute and tickets from start £14.50 or from £24.50 when combined with Castle entry.

The ice rink is open during the day and evening for 45-minute sessions from £14.50 or from £24.50 when combined with Castle entry.

There will also be winter stalls set up on the castle grounds, which are open to the public as well as those visiting the main Castle and a Christmas Afternoon Tea inside the conservatory.

The Great Hall and State Rooms will also be decorated and there will be a 20ft Christmas Tree as well as the Falconer’s fantastic winter Birds of Prey show t

'Santa’s sleepovers' will also return to the castle for selected dates.