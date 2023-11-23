The ice rink, light trail and Stories with Santa, will be returning to the attraction for the festive season from this weekend

Ice Skating at Warwick Castle

The team at Warwick Castle are busy preparing for the festive period which will see the attraction transformed into a winter wonderland.

Christmas at the Castle takes place from Saturday November 25 to January 3.

Events at the attraction this year includes the return of the popular ice rink as well as the light trail.

This year, the spectacular trail has some new additions including a 25m tall interactive tree in the middle of the Central Courtyard which is nearly as tall as Guy’s Tower.

Families will also have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas, Mrs Christmas and their Elf helpers in Stories with Santa.

Visitors can also extend their trip with a Santa Sleepover at a cosy woodland lodge at the castle’s Knight’s Village riverside accommodation.