Christmas appeal that provides presents for children has been launched once again in Leamington

People are being asked to donate gifts which will be handed out at a local church as part of 'Susi's Christmas Appeal' (Susi is pictured on the far right).

A Christmas appeal that aims to provide about 150 presents for children has been launched once again in Leamington.

People are being asked to donate gifts which will be handed out at a local church as part of 'Susi's Christmas Appeal'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks 12 years of involvement by Susann Gallion, who said: "I am determined to make it the biggest and best yet!

People are being asked to donate gifts which will be handed out at a local church as part of 'Susi's Christmas Appeal' (Susi is pictured on the far right).

"Your support is more needed than ever, so please dig deep and do what you can to put a smile on local children’s faces this Christmas.

"We are looking for new and ‘as new’ toys, games, books, craft sets, novelty socks, hats, scarves, gloves, toiletry sets, wrapping paper and chocolates for children aged 0 - 17."

People can drop donations off at Calor Gas Ltd offices, Tachbrook Park; Nashwhite Hair salon in Warwick and Massarella and Jones hair salon in Leamington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Susi will also be hosting two 'gifting days' at St Paul’s church in Leamington, on December 13 and 14, where she will hand out gifts to anyone in need.

"As per previous years, we‘re hoping to provide gifts for at least 150 local children and every little helps," she added.

"I took over about six years ago and with the help of my friends and colleagues at Calor Gas Ltd who are so very generous with their donations and time, we’ve been instrumental in keeping this appeal going.

"This appeal supports struggling families who are going through very difficult times, relying on food banks and some of them even living in fear of losing their home."