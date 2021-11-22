Christmas fairs showcasing local producers will be coming to Warwick

A series of Christmas fairs that will be showcasing local producers is set to take place in Warwick.

The team at the visitor information centre, which is inside the Court House in Jury Street, are gearing up for their first Christmas fair on Sunday (November 28).

There will be stalls selling gifts, homewares, decorations, cards and crafts.

The fairs will be showcasing local producers. Photo supplied

Liz Healey, visitor information centre manager, said: "With Victorian Evening beginning the celebration of the festive season here in Warwick, we are delighted to be hosting our own Christmas fairs starting this weekend.

“We have been busy with local residents and visitors buying Charity Christmas cards and festive gifts and are looking forward to welcoming more on Sunday.”

In addition to the festive stalls which will alter weekly, the visitor information centre on the ground floor also has a selection of Warwick souvenirs, local crafts and gifts for sale.

Charity Christmas card supporting Cards For Good Causes are also on sale inside the centre.

Entry to the event is free and will run on November 28 and December 5, 12 and 19 from 10am to 3.30pm.