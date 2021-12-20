Christmas generosity 'went into overdrive' for a Leamington-based charity this year

SVP co-ordinator Richard Gordon with Morrisons dedicated Leamington Community Champion Alex Pearson.

Families and individuals in need will benefit from a boost of aid and goodwill during the Christmas period thanks to the work of a Leamington-based charity and churchgoers in and around the town.

The Catholic charity SVP asked parishioners of the churches of St Joseph’s in Whitnash, Our Lady’s in Lillington and St Peter’s in Leamington to donate items for Christmas hampers.

Alongside the parishioners’ donations, the support of businesses resulted in 80 'full-to-bursting' hampers being ready to distribute and enough donations left over to provide bonus follow-up parcels in the New Year.

Warwick Gates Co-op standing by their corporate mission of sharing their success within the local community from left to right, Branch Manager Carl Host, Co-op Area Manager Pete O’Shaughnessy and SVP members Brian Malone, Richard Gordon, Jackie Rabone and David Burton.

SVP appeal co-ordinator Richard Gordon was overwhelmed with the response.

He said: “In addition to our parishioners we thank Aldi Leamington, Bookers Cash and Carry, The Box Factory, Warwick Gates Co-op, The Deeley Group, Forever Living, Morrisons Leamington, One Stop in Warwick and Whitnash, and The Works - whose collaboration has boosted our ability to make a difference to many lives this Christmas.”