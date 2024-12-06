'Christmas in Warwick' festive event to be reduced in size due to Storm Darragh

The ‘Christmas in Warwick’ event which was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday December 6) is now set to be reduced in size due to Storm Darragh.

Initially the event was going to be take place inside the Court House and in the market square alongside the weekly market – with The Grinch and Naughty Elf and Santa due to make appearances.

However due to the incoming Storm Darragh, Warwick Town Council has announced the event will be smaller.

The Court House in Jury Street. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “We are devastated to announce due to Storm Darragh our ‘Christmas in Warwick’ event will be reduced in size tomorrow.

“Following the announcement from CJ’s Events Warwickshire, Warwick’s weekly market will be cancelled due to safety concerns.

"As a result of this Santa (provided by The Myton Hospice) will be based at The Court House waiting to welcome families.

“Sadly due to extreme weather conditions forecasted our horse and carriage rides by PR Horsedrawn Carriages, will not be operating tomorrow.

“We will still be running our festive fun day at The Court House – the event will run from 10am until 4pm.

"We have over 300 prizes to be won on our huge tombola, 30 stalls selling a range of home decorations and giftware, festive refreshments and lots of family activities.

“Small Business Saturday is a national day to recognise independent businesses, and we really hope you can still come to Warwick tomorrow to celebrate with us and support our businesses

“There will be free parking in all of Warwick District Council car parks.”