Warwick will be hosting a special Christmas Market later this month.
Under the twinkling light curtain in Market Square, shoppers will be able to pick up treats, gifts and Christmas decorations.
The first Christmas market was held earlier this week with the second one coming up on December 14.
Carol Young of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’re delighted to be delivering Christmas Markets this year in town.
"We’ve got over 40 stalls, which will be offering some wonderful Christmas gifts for your loved ones.
“We’ve also got some delicious hot street food which visitors can tuck into whilst drinking a glass of mulled wine. The markets will accompany late night shopping within the town.”
The market will take place on Wednesday December 14, between 12noon and 7pm.
The usual Saturday markets will also continue to take place in the town.
For more information on markets and events, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk