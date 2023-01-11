Many Ukrainians who follow the common Gregorian calendar celebrate Christmas on January 6.

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees living in and around Leamington had a Christmas party put on for them in the town this weekend.

Many Ukrainians who follow the common Gregorian calendar celebrate Christmas on or around January 6 so Helen Aris, co-ordinator of the South-Warwickshire organisation Hand in Hand with Refugees, organised the event at the Royal Pump Rooms on Saturday.

Advertisement

The party included food and drink, music and entertainment including bands, traditional Ukrainian songs, a magician and a DJ, a visit from Santa and arts and crafts for children.

Ukrainian refugees celebrate Christmas at the party put on by Hand in Hand with Refugees.

Advertisement

Warwick and Leamington MP attended to show his support to Hand in Hand,

Helen said: “What an amazing day with 200 Ukrainians getting together for the first time as a very large group being able to forget their problems and have fun.

Advertisement

“From Santa and his elves with presents for everyone, art for children, a soprano and pianist, Ukrainian violinist, The Spa Strummers, a DJ, a surprise band and Sergio the magician, it was one fabulous event.

"If you weren’t there it is difficult to imagine the heartwarming feeling in the room - the refugees don’t want to be in the UK they want to be home but Warwick and Leamington have welcomed them in with open hearts and all the sponsors that have sheltered them are amazing people.

Advertisement

Ukrainian refugees and Matt Western MP celebrate Christmas at the party put on by Hand in Hand with Refugees.

“Over the past nine months the community has enabled this to happen as a culmination of love and hope.

Advertisement

"Slava Ukraini.”

Advertisement

As Helen has witnessed firsthand, the community of refugees, support by Mr Western and volunteers, has grown organically.

A band plays at the Christmas party put on by Hand in Hand with Refugees.

Advertisement

And while many incoming refugees needed help to find sponsors, learn English, complete immigration requirements, attend Job Centre interviews and find jobs, they also needed important spaces and opportunities to get to know their local hosts as well as to meet other Ukrainian guests.

Hand in Hand has provided practical support and has set up regular meet-ups, English lessons, art and exercise workshops, and places for isolated mums to get together and provide mutual support.

Advertisement

More recently, as many guests have passed the six-month mark, Hand in Hand has turned its attention to helping guests move into council or private rented accommodation, as well as to establishing a new Saturday group for women and children.

Helen said: “Underlying these daily realities is the fear for loved ones remaining in Ukraine and a war seemingly without end.

Advertisement

Ukrainian children doing arts and crafts at the Christmas party put on by Hand in Hand with Refugees.

"In the face of such adversity, it is wonderful to see such community building and resilience and I hope that we at Hand in Hand can continue to support them in all ways.

Advertisement

"If any Ukrainian refugee needs our support, or if new sponsors would like to host a guests who are currently trying to escape the frontline they can contact us.

“if anyone has furniture to donate or time to help fit carpets and do removals, we would love to hear from them.”

Advertisement

Many Ukrainians still in their home country are struggling without power and heat and in the firing line of continuous missile strikes.

Advertisement

Warwickshire County Council is holding a webinar for potential new sponsors across the county who can house refugees on Thursday February 9 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm