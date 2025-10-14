Christmas tractor run to take place in Southam again this year
A Christmas tractor run will take place in Southam again this year.
The event, sponsored by Gadd Marketing, will be based at the Dallas Burston Polo Club on Saturday December 20 from 4pm with the run starting at 6pm.
The run will travel through the town and nearby villages.
All proceeds will be donated to Galanos House, the care home for the armed forces community in Southam.
For more information and updates find the Facebook page for the event here https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563752611374