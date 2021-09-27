Church wall that is causing concern at a public footpath near Rugby will get the money it needs for repairs

St Peter's Parochial Church in Long Lawford said the church wall's post is leaning, cracked, and twisting - which is a worry considering that the wall itself runs along a well-used public path which is used by locals, churchyard users, dog walkers and ramblers.

A church wall more than 100 years old near Rugby that is causing concern at a public footpath will get the money it needs for repairs.

St Peter's Parochial Church in Long Lawford said the church wall's post is leaning, cracked, and twisting - which is a worry considering that the wall itself runs along a well-used public path which is used by locals, churchyard users, dog walkers and ramblers.

But now the St Peter's Parochial Church Council has been awarded £2,940 from SUEZ Communities Trust for its Church Wall Post Repair project.

Funding will allow the repair of part of the churchyard boundary wall at the church - specifically the wall post.

The church said that the wall concerned is over 100 years old, adding: "The post is leaning, cracked, and twisting which is causing concern for safety as well as the general aesthetic of the site. The wall itself runs along a well-used public path which is used by locals, churchyard users, dog walkers and ramblers.

"The churchyard backs onto open countryside and the route is popular with walkers, nature lovers and those exploring the churchyard’s unique history and biodiversity. Funding will cover the full amount required to repair the wall post as St Peter’s Parochial Church Council is also fundraising separately for major works to the church tower and roof."

Kevin Flanagan, the Rector at St Peter’s, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure a grant for the repair of the church yard wall from the SUEZ Communities Trust. We are most grateful to them for their assistance. The grant will enable the whole community to continue to use the footpath which runs alongside the church as well as maintain the beauty of our church yard for all to enjoy.”