Classic car owners offered discount at Gaydon's Motor Museum for 'Drive It Day' charity event

The British Motor Museum is celebrating the national Drive It Day on April 24 by offering owners who arrive in a classic car discounted museum entry. Photo by the British Motor Museum

The British Motor Museum is celebrating the national 'Drive It Day' on April 24 by offering owners who arrive in a classic car discounted museum entry.

Drive It Day is again supporting the NSPCC ChildLine.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year Drive it Day raised more than £40,000 for the charity through club support and Rally Plate sales.

First introduced in 2005, National Drive It Day was created by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs to celebrate the One Thousand Mile Trial organised in 1900 to prove the viability of the new invention, the motor vehicle.

It is also a chance to raise awareness and support amongst the public for the historic vehicle movement and keeping transport heritage on UK roads as well as raising money for charities.

Among the cars that took part in the first 1000-mile trial was an 1899 Wolseley voiturette 'OWL’, driven by Herbert Austin which won first prize in its class at this historic event.

Visitors can see this car, which is now part of the museum's collection, on display on the 'Time Road'

Reserved parking in front of the museum will be available for those vehicles taking part in Drive It Day and visitors are welcome to view the vehicles outside or pay to enter the museum and café.

Pre-booking is advised as it offers best value, participants can use the discount code ‘DRIVEITDAY’ to receive £2 off museum entry or pay full price and get an annual pass at no additional cost.

British Motor Museum members and annual pass holders enter for free.