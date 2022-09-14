Classic car show to be held in Leamington this month to raise money for good causes

Classic cars in the Pump Room Gardens at last year’s show. Picture supplied.

Classic cars from across the Midlands will line up in Leamington later this month at the annual ‘Cars at the Spa’ show, a charity fundraiser organised by Leamington Rotary Club.

Up to 200 cars are expected at the event, which will be staged at the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday, September 25, together with live entertainment throughout the day, plenty of food and drink outlets and a dedicated picnic area.

Cars from individual owners and classic car clubs across the region will be at the show and there will be free admission to the public between 10.30 am and 4pm.

Rotarian Barry Andrews, who chairs the organising committee, said: “All the money raised will go to the Leamington-based Helping Hands community project and to the national Alzheimer’s Society.

"Admission is free but we will be inviting visitors to make a donation and we will also be selling programmes, with the chance to win dinner for two at Leamington Italian restaurant, La Copolla.

“I would like to thank David Derbyshire at Kia Warwick for agreeing to be our headline sponsor once again, and also Leamington BID for helping to finance the event and print the programmes.”

David Derbyshire, managing director of the event sponsors Kia Warwick, said: “Leamington Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we have sponsored many of their golf days in the past.

"We are very pleased to be sponsoring this event again and fully support their efforts in making this an annual feature of the town.

“An enormous amount of work goes into planning, organising and staffing these events and Rotary is made up entirely of unpaid volunteers who do so much good for the town.

"I hope the public will respond in kind and fully support this event, as they did last year.”