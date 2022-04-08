Classic scooter club wants to recreate mod rally which took place in Leamington in the 1950s

The Awfully Pleasant Scooter Association is aiming to get a photo similar to that taken of The Vespa Club of Britain members riding down the Parade six decades ago

A photo taken in the late 1950s when the Vespa Club of Britain held a rally in Leamington and rode down the Parade past the Town Hall

Classic scooter enthusiasts are aiming to recreate a black and white photo taken of when a mod club held a rally in Leamington in the 1950s.

The Awfully Pleasant Scooter Association is aiming to get a photo similar to that taken of The Vespa Club of Britain members riding down the Parade six decades ago.

The photo was taken from a window or a balcony at a building, which association member Simon Neale believes in now part of the Premier Inn.

The association will meet at The Red Lion in Hunningham on July 16 and will ride from there to Leamington.

About 50 riders of mainly Vespas or Lambrettas are expected to attend.

Find the Awfully Pleasant Scooter Association on Facebook here https://bit.ly/3x9L9Kv

