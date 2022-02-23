Claverdon team to donate prize winnings to charity in memory of their friends after winning on Channel 5's Eggheads

A group of friends from Claverdon who won on Channel 5's Eggheads will be donating their prize money to two charities in memory of their friends.

The Barron Healy Quartet, which is made up of Paul Hammond (team captain), Bernie Waldron, Pete Moss and Richard Bonsall, appeared on the show on Tuesday evening (February 22).

They went on the show to honour their two friends Mike Healy, who died in December 2021 of Pneumonia but he also had Leukemia, and Dave Barron, who died over two years ago of a brain tumour.

The Barron Healy Quartet from left to right: Paul Hammond, Richard Bonsall, Bernie Waldron and Pete Moss. Photo taken by a member of the Production Team - 12 Yard Productions.

After facing the Eggheads, the Claverdon team won and managed to gain £9,000, which they will be donating to The Myton Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Paul said: "We are all really pleased and it was great that we won. It was also nice because it was for the guys.

"We said before we went on the show that regardless we would donate the money to the two charities that were close to Mike and Dave.

"Mike was helped by Macmillian and Dave was helped by Myton.

Left shows Mike Healy and right shows Dave Barron. Photos supplied

"We will be splitting the money 50/50 to each charity.

"I know the families of Mike and Dave are happy with what we have been doing and and think the guys would have approved of what we have done.

"It's great that we won and I think we did them proud."

The team - as well as Mike and Dave - all met through the village school as their children all attended and then they discovered they all had a common interest in trivia and pub quizzes.

The Barron Healy Quartet. Photo taken by a member of the Production Team - 12 Yard Productions.

They would often go to the quiz nights held at the White Swan in Henley-in-Arden.

Previously the friends appeared on Eggheads in 2017 with Mike, who was the team captain, with the team name 'the out of date beer vouchers'.

Despite their best efforts the team lost.

After Mike's funeral, the group decided to reapply for the show as The Barron Healy Quartet in honour of their friends.

Following their TV appearance, the group are also looking to carry on their fundraising for the two charities.

Paul said: "We are planning to do a charity quiz later this year to help these two great causes and raise even more funds for them."

When asked if they would be apply for any more quiz shows Paul said: "We said as a laugh that we would leave it a few years but might ask the Eggheads for a best of three. But we haven't applied for anything else.