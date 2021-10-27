Climate change rally set to take place in Leamington town centre

Residents, councillors and environmental speakers are gearing up for a rally being held in Leamington about climate change.

On Saturday, November 6, people from across Warwickshire will be gathering as part of a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice Rally in Leamington.

This rally will coincide with the COP 26 Global Climate Talks, where governments are coming together in Glasgow to respond to the Climate Crisis.

A climate change rally will be taking place in Leamington

Local councillors and speakers from environmental organisations and charities working on the frontline will be talking about how people can protect the planet from climate change and help people already suffering across the world right now.

Rally organiser, Labour Party policy officer, Ali Lush said: “'We have begun to see the effects of climate change in this country and Europe and North America.

"But in the global south they have already been devastating, with whole communities destroyed or forced to relocate, losing their homes, crops and livelihoods due to extreme weather conditions which have been none of their making.”

“Any measures agreed upon by global leaders to tackle climate change must address this disparity and plan for investment in a future which will benefit all people across the world, not just those richer and more powerful nations who have created these toxic conditions.”

Warwick West County Councillor John Holland who is speaking at the rally said: “This is about survival; the future of humanity depends on us now – and we need to stop thinking about growth but about our well-being.

“I have been determined to make sure the climate emergency is at the top of the agenda for all county council projects – there have been small successes, but we need to do more.

"Whilst we can all play our part, we need leadership and action from our governments, nationally and locally, to save our planet for future generations and people who are right now suffering from climate change across the world.

David Mond from Warwickshire Climate Alliance said: “We have to respond to the climate emergency on two fronts: adaptation and mitigation.

“Adaptation is essential, and easy to justify -- its benefits are felt locally.

"Mitigation is harder - our efforts to reduce emissions will only benefit us as part of a global effort. But unless we all make that effort, across the whole world, we will face a terrifying climate breakdown.

"Governments and local councils need not only to prepare for the serious consequences of climate change, but also to accelerate all of our move to a low carbon lifestyle, as part of a coordinated global endeavour to save the climate.”