Climate change rally taking place in Leamington this weekend

A climate change rally is taking place in Leamington this weekend.

On Saturday, November 6, people from across Warwickshire will be gathering as part of a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice Rally in Leamington.

This rally will coincide with the COP 26 Global Climate Talks, where governments are coming together in Glasgow to respond to the Climate Crisis.

A climate change rally is taking place in Leamington this weekend

Local councillors and speakers from environmental organisations and charities working on the frontline will be talking about how people can protect the planet from climate change and help people already suffering across the world.

Speakers include:

~ Leena Normington - Greenpeace

~ Matt Ellerington - Extinction Rebellion (XR)

~ John Holland - County Councillor for Warwick West

~ Cllr Alan Rhead - District Councillor for Budbrooke

~ Jonathan Chilvers - The Green Party

~ Emma Rose - The National Education Union

~ George Towl – Youth Officer, Warwick and Leamington Labour Party

~ Dominic Harrison and David Mond - Warwickshire Climate Alliance