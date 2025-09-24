Closure dates announced for Leamington's Royal Pump Rooms for ongoing roof repairs

Closure dates have been announced for Leamington's Royal Pump Rooms so that more work can take place on the site’s roof.

Warwick District Council said it is progressing with essential roof repairs to the Grade II listed Pump Rooms, thanks to funding from Arts Council England’s MEND (Museum Estate and Development) programme.

The council said the work, which is being completed by local contractor Stepnell, is now reaching a ‘crucial stage’.

To safely install new Air Handling Units on the roof, specialist lifting equipment will be required.

For public safety while this work takes place, there will be several planned full-day closures. These will take place on:

• Monday October 6

• Monday October 13

• Monday October 20

• Monday October 27

• Monday December 1

On these dates, Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum, Warwickshire County Council’s Library, and Warwick District Council’s Customer Service Centre will be closed.

The Larder Café will remain open and accessible from the Parade entrance, opposite Jephson Gardens.

The council’s customer service phone lines will be unaffected and are available from .:45am to 5.15pm.

Due to the use of cranes and the need for still weather conditions, these dates remain subject to change at short notice, so members of the public are advised to check for live updates before visiting.

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts, culture and economy, said: "We appreciate that these planned closures may cause inconvenience, but safety must always come first.

"Thanks to Arts Council England’s support, we are securing the future of the Royal Pump Rooms for generations to come.

"This is short-term disruption for a long-term gain, and we thank residents and visitors for their patience and understanding."

The council said it will continue to provide regular updates through the Royal Pump Rooms website and onsite notices as the restoration project progresses.

Checking for live updates

For updates on Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms/homepage/66/maintenance_updates or call 01926 334418

For updates on Warwickshire Libraries, go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries or call 0300 555 8171

Updates on Warwick District Council’s Customer Services can be found at: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20731/council_offices/1888/customer_services_at_the_royal_pump_rooms