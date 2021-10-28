Clothing company founded near Leamington launches podcast project aimed at supporting young people across the region

Podcast co-hosts Ben Oliver and Harvey Broadbent have been talking, listening and sharing the stories of charities and organisations. Photo supplied

A clothing brand that was founded in Bubbenhall has launched a podcast project which is aimed at supporting young people across the region.

Positive Outlook Clothing was started seven years ago and specialises in ethical and sustainable clothing.

The team behind the independent brand says they aim to spread positivity across the UK and over the years they have held pop-up stores in Fargo Village in Coventry at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington.

They are also getting ready to open their latest pop-up store upstairs in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre, which is due to open on November 2.

As well as the clothing side of the business, the team also launched their project - The Give Back Pod on October 19

Determined to create a ‘give back’ aspect of the company, co-hosts Ben Oliver and Harvey Broadbent started talking, listening and sharing the stories of charities and organisations they met along the way.

The podcast aims to support and endorse youth organisations up and down the country, discussing the stigmas and stereotypes their young members face and chatting one-to-one with the young people these organisations work with.

The podcasts cover a range of charities and organisations - including Leamington-based Helping Hands.

Harvey Broadbent, co-host and founder of Positive Outlook Clothing, said: "Sometimes trying to do the right thing can be easier said than done.

"Who can I help? How do I help? Is what I'm doing really helping? That's how we felt when we started looking for ways to give back as a company

"For the past eight plus months we have been building a podcast channel, The Give Back Pod, within which we feature Helping Hands as one of the guests, along with other purpose-driven organisations across the UK.

"Throughout the seven years we've been working in the industry, we have always been looking for a meaningful way to give back to our community as a company, and now through our podcast platform, we are able to support youth organisations and charities across the UK by sharing their stories and talking one-to-one with their founders and young members.

"Whether you are an active volunteer, curious about care working, or just wanting to make the world a better place, we’d recommend giving The Give Back Pod a listen.

"Discussing all things disability, homelessness, social anxiety and more, the podcast channel will no-doubt put a smile on your face."