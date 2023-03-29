Register
Cocaine Anonymous sessions in Leamington to help people recover from their addictions

The free sessions take place at Dale Street Methodist church on Mondays from 1pm to 2pm. Anyone with a desire to stop using any mind altering drug or alcohol is welcome

By Oliver Williams
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:23 BST

National charity Cocaine Anonymous is running free sessions in Leamington to help those who want to recover from addictions to drugs or alcohol.

The meetings are taking place at Dale Street Methodist church hall in Dale Street on Mondays from 1pm to 2pm.

Anyone with a desire to stop using any mind altering drug or alcohol is welcome.

The Cocaine Anonymous logo. Picture supplied
Sarah 39, who asked to remain anonymous in line with the organisation’s traditions, has been a member of Cocaine Anonymous’ 12-step fellowship for two years and is helping raise awareness of the new meetings.

After years of drug and alcohol addiction, she believes meeting with others in similar situations led to her recovery.

She said: “I’d heard about Cocaine Anonymous through somebody who had attended themselves and suggested I gave it a try.

“I’d been struggling with drug addiction for a number of years.

“It was a while before I became desperate enough to go, and when I did I had to travel to Rugby and Daventry when I did, within the first few meetings I attended I felt welcomed and among people who thought and used like me.

“I found it very easy to identify with what I was hearing people talk about in the meetings.”

For more information visit https://www.cocaineanonymous.org.uk/

To use the Cocaine Anonymous helpline call 0800 689 4732

LeamingtonDaventry