A cocaine dealer crashed into another car head-on while trying to escape police in Rugby.

At just past midday on Monday, September 11, patrol officers spotted a black Audi A5 at a petrol station in Lawford Road.

The driver was 20-year-old Osirus Jones, of Holbrook Road in Rugby.

Jones only held a provisional license and was not insured on this vehicle, so the officers pulled around and requested for the vehicle to stop after pulling out onto Lawford Road.

Rather than stopping for police, the young Audi driver put his foot down and left the column of traffic, attempting to escape by driving into oncoming traffic.

Jones crashed into another car head-on around the next corner.

Having no insurance details to share with the other driver, Jones attempted to reverse out of the situation to try and escape down a different road.

Jones’ attempt at a three-point-turn was unsuccessful, partially due to the damage sustained to the Audi and possibly also because his driving lessons hadn’t covered them yet.

Osirus abandoned the car in the middle of the junction, attempting to escape on foot.

A short foot chase later, during which Jones attempted to escape through the gardens of Russelheim Way, he was cornered and arrested.

During the course of the run, Jones had attempted to dispose of a burner phone, bags of white powder, and a bag filled with 10 bar-shaped Alprazolam tablets.

Jones had also attempted to swallow what later showed on hospital scans as a large white solid in his stomach. During overnight observations in hospital, he had an increased heart rate and blood pressure.

A wallet with £390 cash was found on Jones’ person.

Analysis of the burner phone, later recovered by a police dog, showed that the phone had sent and received various drug-related messages, including one reading “Shop open come get your deals best in the town!”, sent by Jones an hour before his arrest in a bulk text.

Another phone that was found on his person contained a full price list consistent with dealing cocaine, with prices listed by weight.

Osirus Jones was sentenced to 28 months in prison for the charges of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Jones has also been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for two years.

Detective Constable Zarcone said: “Jones bought into the belief that a fast car and a lead foot made him untouchable.

“We are very happy to have disabused him of that particular notion.

“Jones is still a young man with plenty of time to work out how to perform a three-point-turn on his lifestyle.