WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) will be showcasing the positions available across all six of its sites in Warwickshire and Worcestershire at the event at Royal Leamington Spa College on Tuesday March 28 between 4pm and 8pm.

WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) will be showcasing the positions available across all six of its sites in Warwickshire and Worcestershire at jobs fairs being held at Royal Leamington Spa College and Pershore College.

This includes a wide range of academic positions in areas such as horticulture, equine and agriculture, hospitality and catering, digital cyber technologies, fabrication, welding engineering, carpentry, bricklaying, business support and administration and functional skills.

There are also opportunities to support WCG’s day-to-day operations, including roles in corporate services, estates and facilities management, commercial operations and learning support.

The jobs fairs, being held at Royal Leamington Spa College on March 28 and Pershore College on March 29 between 4pm and 8pm, will also highlight vacancies at WCG’s Prince’s Trust delivery satellite sites across the Midlands.

Niamh Gwilym, of WCG, said: “We are currently recruiting for a wide range of posts, right from entry level positions to heads of department and directors, to strengthen our teams at WCG.

“Our jobs fairs will be an excellent opportunity for those interested to speak to staff, find out more about the positions and hear about the fantastic employee benefits on offer.

“Staff members right across our six colleges positively impact the lives of thousands of students every year.

“For those interested in our teaching vacancies, it is a chance to share skills and support the next generation of workers as they embark on their careers.

“Individuals who have the skills and enthusiasm, but do not have specific teaching qualifications, needn’t worry as providing the role allows, successful applicants will be able to gain these while working at WCG.

“Anyone who would like to attend our jobs fairs can either book a free ticket on the WCG website or turn up on the day.”