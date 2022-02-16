College group with sites across Leamington, Warwick and Rugby launches new staff well-being initiative

Jo Hodgson, Tori White and Kirsty Dimopoulos, of WCG which has launched 'wellbeing @ WCG' for its 1,400 employees. Photo supplied

A Warwickshire college group has launched a new staff well-being initiative which offers tailored support for its employees.

WCG, which includes six colleges across Warwickshire and Worcestershire, has launched 'wellbeing @ WCG', which will focus on different topics throughout the year.

Employees will be invited to take part in awareness training, join online community forums and will be provided with guides featuring information and tips.

They will also be signposted to a variety of external support services as well as WCG’s Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) provider should anyone require additional help.

The first topic being covered is menopause support which will see general awareness training provided and also a programme specifically aimed at managers, giving them the tools to help their team.

The second topic of domestic abuse will then be focused on after Easter, and staff members will be given the opportunity to provide continuous feedback to help decide on future topics and shape the support being provided.

The initiative is being run by WCG’s Human Resources Department, which is headed up by Jo Hodgson.

She said: “Our staff are our most important asset at WCG, and we want to look after them and also provide them with ways to look after themselves.

“One of the main aims of the initiative is to bring wellbeing to life. We don’t just want to signpost staff members to information, we want to hold engaging events, create supportive communities and ensure there is two-way communication.

“We have profiled our workforce and have looked at what is affecting them which will help to shape the content.

“We’ll also be covering topics which can be difficult to talk about, such as domestic abuse.

"We probably wouldn’t know if this is affecting someone, but statistically, given the size of our workforce, it may well be, and if we can do something that could help one just one person, it will all be worth it.