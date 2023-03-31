Register
College students give Leamington care home's garden a much needed makeover

Eight students from Royal Leamington Spa College came to MHA Homewood as part of a programme run by The Prince's Trust.

By Oliver Williams
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:47 BST

A Leamington care home was treated to a garden and patio makeover thanks to students at a college in the town.

Eight students from Royal Leamington Spa College came to MHA Homewood over two weeks as part of a programme run by The Prince's Trust.

The students tidied up the garden at MHA Homewood. Picture supplied.
The students, aged between 17 and 18, spent their time clearing the gardens and patio.

James Falvey, home manager, said : ”They have done a great job.

“They cleaned out the garden and the patio area and made it look very presentable.

“With the weather getting warmer and the days getting longer, our residents will spend more time outdoors, so it's timed perfectly.

“We are all very happy with the finished result and are very grateful to the college and the students for their time.

“It's made the space a lot nicer and most importantly safer for our residents.”

