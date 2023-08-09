Colourful street art mural created by Eurocamp students unveiled in Warwick town centre

Eurocamp has been hosted in the town over the last two weeks.

Young people from Warwick and its twin and friendship towns have helped to create street art in the heart of the town.

Over the last two weeks Warwick has hosted Eurocamp 2023, an event that brought together 20 young people for projects and activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwick is twinned with Saumur in France and Verden in Germany, and it has partnership links with Havelberg in Germany and Formigine in Italy.

Over the last two weeks Warwick has hosted Eurocamp 2023, an event that brings together 20 young people from Warwick and its European twin and friendship towns for projects and activities. While in Warwick, students designed and created street art mural boards to represent their hometowns. These boards were officially unveiled in the Market Place on August 4 by The Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Eurocamp 2023 students. Photo supplied

Students from all these places came to the town for the event, during which they designed and created street art mural boards to represent their hometowns.

The boards were officially unveiled in the Market Place last Friday (August 4) by The Mayor of Warwick and Eurocamp 2023 students.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques said: “If you find yourself anywhere near the Market Place and the steps that go down to Theatre Street you will not help but see the stunning new mural artwork created by the talented members of this year’s Eurocamp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The theme was stained-glass windows and there are five large canvasses in a row each to represent a twin or friendship town of Warwick.

“The level of detail and the mix of colours are outstanding, and I know that so much time and dedication went into producing them.

"The students from the different towns got along so well with each other, evident in the excitement and pride they had when the mural was unveiled.