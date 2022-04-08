Come and climb historic church tower in Church Lawford this weekend

St Peter's Church. Photo kindly submitted by organiser.

Rugbeians are invited to enjoy stunning countryside views with a climb of the historic St Peter’s church tower tomorrow, April 8.

A spokesperson for the church said: “See the renovation work we have recently completed, as well as the spectacular views from the top of the church tower.

"Soup, sandwiches and cakes will be sold in church on the day.

“The tower tours are free as a thank you for your help with raising money for the tower work.

“Donations towards the roof and building fund always welcome.

“Access to the tower is via a steep, narrow, spiral staircase with 77 steps so please make sure you will be comfortable with this.”

For safety reasons, only those over eight years old can climb the tower, and all children must have an adult with them.