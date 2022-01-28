Come and see Lutterworth club's model railway at exhibition to celebrate 50th anniversary

Latest news.

It’s full steam ahead for Lutterworth Railway Society as the group celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

Enthusiasts are setting up a series of special events as they mark chalking up their half century in the Harborough district town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flourishing society also has a section for railway modellers.

They build and exhibit their layouts at exhibitions round the country as well as staging an annual exhibition in Lutterworth.

To showcase 50 years the modellers are holding a two-day show from 10am-4.30pm on Saturday May 21 and from 10am-4pm on Sunday May 22 at Lutterworth Sports Centre on Coventry Rd.

About 25 enthusiasts came together to launch Lutterworth Railway Society in 1972 – and they have never looked back.