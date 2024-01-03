Come Dine With Me winner and chef Bianca Perry to launch TV show in Leamington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Come Dine With Me winner and chef Bianca Perry will launch her new TV show project at an event in Leamington this month.
Bianca, a former restaurateur from Brazil who now lives in Leamington and moved to the UK 14 years ago, will launch Bia’s Kitchen Show at 1 Mill Street on Thursday January 18.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The mother-of-three is building on her culinary reputation as a successful private chef with the TV pilot series, which can be streamed via YouTube, Spotify and Instagram before being pitched to the bigger TV streaming services.
Guests will enjoy refreshments and hear from Bianca about the new show, which will also offer a platform to chefs and hospitality businesses to make guest appearances in free collaborations.
For more information about Bia’s Kitchen Show visit her Youtube channel here https://www.youtube.com/@Biaskitchenshow