Come Dine With Me winner and chef Bianca Perry to launch TV show in Leamington

Bianca, a former restaurateur, will launch Bia’s Kitchen Show at 1 Mill Street on Thursday January 18.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Come Dine With Me winner and chef Bianca Perry will launch her new TV show project at an event in Leamington this month.

Bianca, a former restaurateur from Brazil who now lives in Leamington and moved to the UK 14 years ago, will launch Bia’s Kitchen Show at 1 Mill Street on Thursday January 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mother-of-three is building on her culinary reputation as a successful private chef with the TV pilot series, which can be streamed via YouTube, Spotify and Instagram before being pitched to the bigger TV streaming services.

Come Dine With Me winner Bianca Perry will launch her new TV show in Leamington this month. Picture supplied.

Guests will enjoy refreshments and hear from Bianca about the new show, which will also offer a platform to chefs and hospitality businesses to make guest appearances in free collaborations.