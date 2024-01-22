An alternative music fan, Stewart is a long-term admirer of the band Jackdaw With Crowbar, one half of which is Tim Ellis - who is also one of the founders and strategic director of LAMP. So, when LAMP approached Stewart to host a fundraiser, he readily agreed on the condition that Tim’s band closed the show.

Comedian Stewart Lee is teaming up with a Leamington youth project to put on a fundraising show for the cause.

An alternative music fan, Stewart is a long-term admirer of the band Jackdaw With Crowbar, one half of which is Tim Ellis - who is also one of the founders and strategic director of LAMP.

So, when LAMP approached Stewart to host a fundraiser, he readily agreed on the condition that Tim’s band closed the show.

A poster for the event. Image supplied.

Stewart will reprise his darkly comic tale based on Edward Lear’s The Owl & The Pussycat with improvised musical accompaniment from LAMP tutors.

Not performed live for more 20 years, the atmospheric chamber piece was broadcast of BBC Radio 4 and heralded as "sweet and very funny” when it scored four stars in a review in The Guardian newspaper.

Stewart will also introduce the set from Jackdaw with Crowbar.

Tim and Pip Burley from LAMP said: “We’re thrilled that Stewart is hosting this fundraiser for us and it’s a great opportunity for us to reach a wider community.

"The creative spirit is at the very heart of everything we do, and as we move into a period of expansion we want to remind families throughout the county that there is great education provision available for autistic young people here at Lamp.”

Recently named ‘the 21st Century’s second funniest comedian’ by The Telegraph, Stewart will bring his touring show Basic Lee to the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry on February 24 and 25.

For more information about Stewart’s long and successful career as a comedian and his forthcoming shows visit https://www.stewartlee.co.uk/.

LAMP is specialist education provision established in 2013, dedicated to supporting young people, aged between 14 and 19 with autism and high anxiety who may struggle in mainstream educational settings.

Its team is passionate about empowering its students by recognising their unique strengths and creativity.