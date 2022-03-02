Commemorative plaques in former Leamington church will be repositioned as part of plans to redevelop building

The former United Reform church building in Spencer Street, Leamington.

A number of commemorative plaques in a disused Leamington church are to be moved as part of plans to develop it into offices and studios as part of the town’s Creative Quarter scheme.

Planning permission for much of the work at the United Reform Church, in Spencer Street, was approved last year and these will see staircases reworked, the extension of a mezzanine level with access gained via a central atrium and the reroofing of the Grade II listed building.

At this week’s planning committee of Warwick District Council, councillors agreed a range of new measures.

A report outlining the changes said: “The application, as amended, seeks to gain approval for relatively minor alterations to the previously approved scheme.

"The majority affect the internal spaces, such as those which comprise minor revisions to the position of stud walls, new openings (doors and windows) and the installation of balustrades to meet the building regulations. Several plaques are also proposed to be removed which are not referenced in the listing description but nonetheless form a part of the listed building.

“Externally, the application proposes repair works to some of the decaying external facing materials - repointing and new render for example. The design of the new rear access has been amended and the basement windows are proposed to be infilled with brickwork.

"New gates will be fitted at the corners of the building for increased security and surfaces replaced to improve the appearance of the site.”

At the meeting Gary Fisher, the council’s development services manager, explained that the plaques - which commemorate various local people who contributed to the community - would not be removed, just repositioned alongside an existing WWI memorial in the entrance lobby.

Leamington Spa Town Council supported the plans but admitted it was disappointed that a cafe within the church would now only be open to those working in the building.

An email to the district council said: “It is disappointing to learn that the proposed cafe included on the ground floor is not for public use, thereby allowing access to the building for Leamington Spa residents not involved in the creative industries. Could this be reviewed?”