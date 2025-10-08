Comment: I made a fantastic foodie find on the edge of Rugby town centre

We are always happy to support local businesses and shine a light on positive parts of our wonderful town. Ali Findlay is the same and she is on a mission to find some of those places that are often overlooked. Here is her review of Dalia’s Bistro at The Grosvenor Hotel in Clifton Road.

I have just retired from nearly 28 years of teaching in secondary schools. I’m no (official) food critic or food blogger: I’m just very enthusiastic about cooking and eating great food.

A few days ago, my family and I visited Dalia’s Bistro at The Grosvenor Hotel and had the best Italian meal. Plates were generous in size, obviously freshly cooked and absolutely mouthwatering in quality. There is a lot to choose from on the menu - but, in this case, Gordon Ramsey might be wrong; some chefs can produce such variety successfully.

I won’t give you all the details but I had the Tonno Fresco Alla Veneziana (grilled tuna served with white onion, cherry tomato, olives and capers in a tomato, garlic, white wine chilli and butter sauce) and I almost had a ‘Meg Ryan moment’! My parents and brother chose from the veal dishes and were equally impressed. Believe me, whatever takes your fancy, there really is something for everyone: pizza, pasta, salads, etc.

Ali Findlay and her family at Dalia’s Bistro at The Grosvenor Hotel.

I know that this isn’t the most inexpensive restaurant in Rugby but I do think you pay for superior quality and a lovely welcome from Maddie and her Italian husband. In my humble opinion, the overall experience is well worth it.

I don’t know about you – but all the negativity in the world at the moment is bringing society down, making it all the more important to celebrate the positives (my favourite tv programme is ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ because the vibrant American host, Guy Fieri visits countless eateries in the States and enjoys everything. It’s SO uplifting).

Although on the outskirts of Rugby’s town centre, Dalia’s Bistro is an absolute ‘must’ when sifting through options of where to eat.

I am not being paid to say this. I promise you.