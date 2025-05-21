Comment: Nigel Higgins will be remembered for many things - one of which is encouraging Warwick and Leamington men to get tested

Nigel Higgins.

In this week's column for the Courier and Weekly News, Matt Western - MP for Warwick and Leamington - discusses the legacy of Nigel Higgins, who was known by many and recently passed away.

Many will know that the most common cancer in men in the UK is prostate cancer. While the national awareness month is in March, I want to mention it now. That’s because after a great many months of fighting his cancer, a friend and familiar face to many - Nigel Higgins - passed away last week.

Many in our community will have known Nigel. He was known to a great many, particularly in South Leamington where he ran John Atkins Cycles on Clemens Street for many years. I don’t claim to have known Nigel well but as many know, I enjoy cycling and as a result that means I have spent a fair amount of time at John Atkins Cycles over the years.

That is how I knew Nigel, again not well but enough to know that he was a lovely, generous guy and a really decent bloke. I know I will be joined in knowing this by the many others who came across him over the years.

About this time last year, Nigel told me he told me he wasn’t well. Over a coffee, he explained that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and it was too late. His funeral was held this week and whilst I was sorry to be unable to attend, I know his many friends and loved ones will have been there celebrating his life.

In that conversation I had with Nigel, we talked about men not talking about our health and how important it is that we start doing it, it could save a life. He wanted others to learn from his experience and ensure they got tested and keep an eye on their health. It is so much easier than we think, you can do it through your GP or we’re lucky to have a great local charity who provide testing in our community, the Graham Fulford Trust.

The Graham Fulford Trust was set up by Graham to promote awareness of prostate cancer following the diagnosis of a close friend and family member who both died after being diagnosed with the cancer.

The Trust started providing PSA testing in 2004 and have now tested thousands of men and identified cases of cancer that may otherwise have not been discovered. I dropped by one of their testing events in Warwick last week and it was encouraging to see so many there getting tested. It takes very little time and could save your life.

An estimated 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, with it mainly affecting men over 50 and the risk is higher for black men and those with a history of prostate cancer.

The good news is that the survival rate has tripled in the last 50 years with 8 out of 10 men diagnosed with prostate cancer surviving their disease for ten years or more.

Testing shouldn’t be something to be afraid of and something we should all be encouraging our family and friends to do.

There are more testing events taking place at the Nelson Club in Warwick on 19th June, 17th July and 21st August from 6-8.30pm. You can register and book an appointment at https://myhealthtests.org.uk/ or call 01926 419959.

Nigel will be remembered for many things, and I hope one of them will be encouraging many of us in Warwick and Leamington to get on with it and get ourselves a PSA test.