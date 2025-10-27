Communities across Warwick district celebrate 80th anniversary of the United Nations

Communities from across the Warwick district came together to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations — with a warm and well-attended event focused on peace, connection, and international understanding.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Warwick District United Nations Association (UNA) at Leamington Baptist Church Hall, the celebration brought together local residents and community organisations, to reflect on the importance of cooperation in an increasingly divided world.

The event on Saturday October 25 was joined by local civic leaders including: Cllr Naveen Tangri (chairman, Warwick District Council); Cllr Ruggy Singh (Mayor of Leamington); Cllr Jackie D’Arcy (Mayor of Warwick); Cllr James Kennedy (Mayor of Kenilworth); Matt Western MP (MP for Warwick and Leamington).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A symbolic UN anniversary cake-cutting marked the occasion, followed by conversation, shared refreshments, and a sense of community spirit.

Gian Clare, chair of Warwick District UNA, speaking at the event.

Gian Clare, Chair of Warwick District UNA, said: “This celebration reminded us that peace is not only a global ambition – it begins locally, in conversations between people. Warwick district has a proud history of international awareness and active citizenship, and today continues that tradition.”

For over 55 years, Warwick District UNA has promoted public understanding of international affairs, peace, and human rights. The association regularly hosts events — both online and in person — featuring world-renowned speakers, authors, and diplomats exploring global cooperation and sustainability.

Warwick District UNA will also be present at upcoming community events including the Leamington Peace Festival and EcoFest, where residents are invited to connect and learn more!

For details of future meetings or to get involved, please contact [email protected]