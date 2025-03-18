Community art gallery in Leamington to relocate to new town centre site

Leamington Studio Artists’ beloved town centre community gallery The Art Room will be relocated from Satchwell Court to a “significantly larger” space in the Lower Mall of The Royal Priors shopping centre.

As a result, The Art Room will be temporarily closed until April 1st, when it will reopen with an enhanced offering.

The new premises will feature dedicated studio spaces for working artists, workshop areas for art courses, and an expanded gallery, "creating a dynamic hub for creativity”.

This expansion complements their established and cherished East Lodge gallery in Jephson Gardens.

Mike Patrick, Chair of the Leamington Studio Artists, said: “When the Royal Priors presented us with the opportunity to move and expand, it was an offer we couldn’t refuse.

"This new location allows us to realise our vision of combining a vibrant town centre gallery with dedicated studio spaces for our artist members, enabling the public to witness the art-making process first hand.

“We’ll also be offering workshops and classes, inviting everyone to explore their own creative potential.”

The grand opening of the Royal Priors gallery will be on Tuesday April 1 and will feature a textile exhibition, highlighting the work of 11 skilled textile artists who will be conducting daily workshops and demonstrations.

Patrick said: "This opening exhibition perfectly embodies our commitment to making art accessible.

“It’s about showcasing exceptional work while providing opportunities for the public to learn from the makers themselves, understanding their inspiration and techniques.

"It’s local art in action, demonstrating the vibrancy and depth of our town’s artistic community.”