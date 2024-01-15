Community cafe and support service for those with learning difficulties to open in Lutterworth

Staff outside the new centre

A new community café and support service for adults with learning disabilities is set to open in Lutterworth.

Forging Futures will open from February 2 at High Point on Market Street, the same site as its partner organisation, The Forge Café, which opened last month.

The centre – based next to Lutterworth Museum – works to provide a ‘a safe, nurturing, and engaging environment for adults with additional needs’. It also aims to ‘promote independence, enhance social connections, and foster a sense of belonging, while offering personalised support to improve quality of life.’

Forging Futures says it is working with local education providers, offering opportunities for supported work experience internships for young people with additional needs.

A spokesman said: “We are a team of highly skilled educators who are passionate about enhancing the quality of life of our service users. Our newly built premises has a prime location in the centre of Lutterworth, enhancing community-belonging.”