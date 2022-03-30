Community café to be relaunched in Leamington

Latest news.

A community café which serves lunches and drinks to residents and also provides helpful support and advice is being relaunched in Leamington next week.

From Monday (April 4) The Crown Routes Community Project will be open at Acorn Court in Lillington on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm.

The café provides a central hub which serves drinks and lunches for all residents of the wider community especially those who may be experiencing social isolation.

Brunswick Hub will also be offering a ‘one stop shop’ service at the café on Mondays and Wednesdays where members of the community can drop in for free information, advice, and guidance on a range of topics including employment, housing, benefits, debts, health and wellbeing, and food bank vouchers.

The hub has said: “From May, we hope to be offer a seated exercise class as well as other projects supporting members of the community to participate in socially inclusive activities, keep an eye out on our social media pages and local notice boards for updates on what we will be offering.

“The vision of Brunswick Hub at Crown Routes is to see a heathy community fulfilling its potential.

"We aim to be non-judgemental, inclusive, welcoming, open, and transparent to ensure we create a safe environment, endeavouring to empower individuals and the community and improve access to services.