Community gardeners in Warwick taking steps to protect wild bee orchids during No Mow May and beyond

A group of community gardeners in Warwick are taking steps to help protect wild bee orchids.

The Chase Meadow Community Gardeners, which is linked to the Chase Meadow Residents Association, have been working with Warwick District Council’s green spaces team this year to help save the flowers during the upcoming Now Mow May scheme and beyond.

A few years ago members of the community gardeners spotted the bee orchids in several places around Chase Meadow and then found more along the banks by Tapping Way.

A spokesperson from Chase Meadow Community Gardeners said: “Last May, during No Mow May, the bee orchids flowered in profusion on one of the wide verges along Tapping Way – a new site for them.

Members of the Chase Meadow Community Gardeners are working to try and protect wild bee orchids in the area. Top left shows gardening volunteers, bottom left shows a tapped off verge to help the bee orchids and right shows one of the bee orchids found in Tapping Way last year. Photos supplied

"By the time we realised they were on the verge it was coming up to the end of May and they were mown at the beginning of June. This year we were on the case.

“Working with Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces Team, the verge has been taped off with some discreet explanatory signage.

"There are more than 20 bee orchid plants in that verge, identified by the ‘rosettes’ of grey green elliptical leaves. We want them to be left to flower and set seed, so that maybe they can spread further.

"We have also heard from Green Spaces Team that Warwickshire County Council Highways have agreed they will leave the verge uncut and will not be doing a perimeter metre cut.

One of the tapped of verges in Chase Meadow. Photo supplied

“The Community Gardeners have offered to strim any tall grasses that impede sight lines for drivers, while leaving the bee orchids and any other low growing wild flowers to flower and set seed.

“We realise that No Mow May has caused a lot of debate – some people love it and some people hate it – but the value to wildlife in leaving verges unmown, where it is safe to do so, really does have a huge positive impact on our ecosystems.”

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Warwick District Council is delighted to be working with the Chase Meadow Residents Association to protect and preserve an important wildflower, the Bee Orchid, which was discovered to be naturally growing on this verge when the council took part in No Mow May in 2024.

“An area of the verge has been cordoned off to allow it to grow naturally, and will be cut once a year after the orchid has flowered.

Some of the members of the Chase Meadow Community Gardeners. Photo supplied

"The Residents Association will be monitoring the verge and will feedback on its progress to the council.

“The Council will be rolling out a wildflower verge trial this year on select verges in the District to encourage more wildflower growth and provide better habitats for wildlife.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council added: “We can confirm that this verge is maintained by Warwick District Council's (WDC) Green Spaces team.

"They have been in contact with us to discuss the verge, as it is public highway, and they will be maintaining it in a different way to normal, treating it as a meadow to allow the Bee Orchids to grow.”

One of the bee orchids found in Tapping Way last year. Photo supplied

Bee Orchids

Bee orchids are flowers that mimic the shape of a female bee species.

According to The Wildlife Trusts, the bee orchids have now become self pollinating as the bee it evolved to attract does not live in the UK.

A spokesperson from the Chase Meadow Community Gardeners added: “Plants are always adapting. Bee orchids are not rare, but are certainly unusual and it is always thrilling to see one.

“It is a bit hit and miss where the seeds germinate, so you never quite know where plants will establish. The soil conditions have to suit them, but they do seem to like verges.

"The seeds germinate in spring and can take up to six years to come to a flowering plant.

"We will keep looking for them to monitor progress. Some are also found on the Tournament Fields Business Park and they have left some areas unmown at our request.”

The Chase Meadow Community Gardeners group

The Chase Meadow Community Gardeners comes under the umbrella of the Chase Meadow Residents Association.

It is a group of volunteers and they look after the community garden, the community centre planting beds and the planting beds around the Marish children’s playground.

The volunteers also look after a small area of Warwickshire County Council land on the corner of Tapping Way, which the group said it is managing for nature and aim to survey the wild flowers and butterflies found there.

The group also plants trees and recently worked with residents to plant a community orchard, which was funded by the King’s Coronation Fund.

Volunteers also work with the Bee Friendly Warwick community group to help meadow improvement.

The group aims to increase knowledge and skills about gardening, particularly with wildlife and biodiversity in mind.

Members also grow food in the community garden and often invite residents to have a taster.

The group is always looking for more volunteers to join.

A spokesperson from the Chase Meadow Community Gardeners said: “We always need more volunteers so if you are interested in finding out more do contact the Residents Association at: [email protected]

"It doesn’t matter if you don’t know much about gardening. We are all on a steep learning curve and are constantly experimenting.

"Also anyone who is interested in surveying wild flowers and butterflies would be very welcome too.”

For more information about the Chase Meadow Residents Association go to: https://www.facebook.com/chasemeadowresidents