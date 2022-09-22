Community helps chose name for new primary and secondary school near Leamington

An artist's impression of the new Oakley Grove school. Photo supplied

Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust, which runs Southam College and Southam Primary, wanted the community to choose the name of its new four to 16 primary and secondary school on Oakley Wood Road, on the Oakley Grove housing estate near Whitnash.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust said the favourite was ‘Oakley School’ with more than 60 per cent of the total vote.

Ranjit Samra, chief executive officer of Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust. Photo supplied

Ranjit Samra, chief executive officer of Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust, said: “We wanted the local community to feel that this their school from its very inception and what better way to do this than to get them to choose its name.

“The school will be a cornerstone of the area for many decades to come and we want the community to play a key role in shaping its ethos and culture. Our vision is for this to be a school of the community, for the community.

There will be information evenings for parents and carers interested in applying to Oakley School.

These will be taking place on September 29, from 9.30am to 11am at Southam College and on October 12, from 6.30pm–7.30pm at Myton School.

Families who want to apply for a place for the first cohort of Oakley School students can do so through the normal admissions process.

There is no catchment area for the school at the present time and anyone who wants their child to start at the school is encouraged to apply. Priority will be given to pupils living closest to the location of the school on Oakley Wood Road.