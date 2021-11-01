Community in Warwick rallies together to help clean up railway footbridge

Cllr Jacques with the other members of the community who rallied to help clean the footbridge. Photo supplied

Members of the community in Warwick rallied over half-term to help clean a railway footbridge in the town.

Recently residents in Wilmhurst Road had noticed the surface of the footbridge leading to Jubilee Wood had deteriorated significantly over lockdown, with dirt and debris accumulating on the surface as well as plants beginning to grow in it.

Resident Paula Yates contacted Cllr Oliver Jacques to find out who was responsible for cleaning the bridge. He found out that while Network Rail own the bridge it is not responsible for cleaning its surface and neither were the other local councils as the pathway was not adopted.

How the footbridge looked before the clean up. Photo supplied

Paula said: "So Cllr Jacques then arranged a clean-up operation with local residents to spruce it up in the meantime."

Cllr Jacques said: "I put a message out on Facebook about getting together and just doing the job ourselves and the response was really positive.

"Two sessions over half-term with a dedicated group of us using spades, brooms, brushes and a hose and bucket saw the bridge steps and walkway return to its original gleaming glory.

"A particularly enthusiastic volunteer was nine-year-old Leon Durham who came along with his mum Jo.

How the footbridge looked after the clean up. Photo supplied

"Not only did he help with the cleaning but he made a point a picking all the litter along the path too."

Leon said: "It was fun, I like cleaning up and taking away rubbish to improve the area."

Cllr Jacques added: "Special thanks must also go to nearby firm Smiths Concrete who's site manager Andy Buckley volunteered his own time and came along too, and used their power-hose to blast away the worst of the dirt and debris.