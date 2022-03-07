Community pantry will offer cheaper food shopping and support to those most in need in Lillington

The Lillington Community Pantry opens on Thursday (March 10).

A new community pantry based in Lillington will open on Thursday (March 10) as a direct response to increased food insecurity and rising food prices in the area.

Charity Feed The Hungry is working with Warwickshire County Council to open Lillington Community Pantry, at Warwickshire Adult and Community Learning Centre in Pound Lane, Lillington, which will bring together food support, advice services and adult education.

The charity has said that Lillington East is in the 20 most deprived areas in England according to the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD 2019), and the number of adults claiming Universal Credit or Job Seekers allowance in November 2021 was one of the highest in Warwickshire.

The aim is for the pantry to provide a vital resource for the local community when the cost of living is rising faster than at any time in the last 20 years.

Gavin Kibble MBE, regional operations director for Feed The Hungry said, “Community pantries are fundamentally about in-community support where all the local agencies work together to help those in need.

"The pandemic has taught us we must learn to rally together to meet the increased needs of our community, but also work to provide more holistic and sustainable care for those in need. And with the cost of living rising, these services give individuals the opportunity to build up beneficial relationships that will hopefully lead to maintainable, long-term solutions to their situations.”

The pantry is also aimed at helping customers to make nutritious choices for themselves and support them to eat healthily.

Those who visit are able to shop much like they would at a supermarket for a small membership fee.

The project has been inspired by work carried out during the pandemic to help individuals and families and will help to address the issue of affordability and access to food.

In addition, individuals will be given access to wrap-around support and services in the community, through partnerships with organisations including Citizen’s Advice Bureau (CAB), Adult & Community Learning (ACL), and Warwickshire Community & Voluntary Action (WCAVA), reducing their need to travel for help, education, and advice.

Warwickshire County Council was eager to replicate the success of the community pantry currently operating in Coventry in other areas.

Warwickshire county councillor Heather Timms, chair of the Warwickshire Food Forum, said: This pilot project with Feed The Hungry will help to address the issue of food poverty in Warwickshire, and in particular affordability and access, and has been inspired by work carried out during the pandemic to help individuals and families, whose decisions can impact their lives in many ways.

“The pandemic led to Warwickshire County Council working with partners across the region to establish a Warwickshire Food Forum, and the Council will soon launch a Food Strategy for the county. Community pantries are just one element of this strategy.”

According to the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD 2019) Lillington is the seventh most deprived area out of 339 in Warwickshire.

Councillor Sarah Boad, Warwickshire County Councillor for Leamington North, says, “I’m pleased that Warwickshire County Council is working with Feed The Hungry to establish the Lillington Community Pantry at the Council’s premises in Pound Lane.

“Community pantries are not just about providing help at the point of crisis but instead offer a more sustainable solution. In addition to access to food, people will be given access to wrap-around support and services in the community, through our partnerships with other organisations, reducing their need to travel for help, education, and advice.”

The Lillington Community Pantry will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 11am to 3pm.

To volunteer at Lillington Community Pantry, get in touch with the team via phone: 01926 350 800 or email: [email protected]

For more information visit www.thecommunitypantry.org.uk

